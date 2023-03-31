Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 670,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,984. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

