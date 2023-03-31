Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $542.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,205. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $544.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.42. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

