Capital CS Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF makes up 1.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of IHF stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.93. 6,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,212. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

