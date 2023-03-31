Capital CS Group LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 0.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 444,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,365. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

