Capital Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up 2.3% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Century Communities worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 153.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $7,645,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

