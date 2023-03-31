Capital Financial Services LLC Has $138,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

