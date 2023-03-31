Capital Financial Services LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

