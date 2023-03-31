Capital Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $340.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

