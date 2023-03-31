Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.60.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

