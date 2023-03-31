Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $3,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 355,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

