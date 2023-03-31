Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 420 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

