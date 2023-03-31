Capital Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up about 1.3% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSE:TM opened at $139.62 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

