Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

