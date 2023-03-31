CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 6,926 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

