CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.90 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.