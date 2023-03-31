CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.