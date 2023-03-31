CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNC opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

