CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

BIIB opened at $275.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

