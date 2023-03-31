CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Luminar Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

