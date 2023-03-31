CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,872,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% in the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.31 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

