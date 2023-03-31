CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.