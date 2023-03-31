Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$7.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.76.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

