Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROK traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $290.81. The stock had a trading volume of 189,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.