Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,832 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 268,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

