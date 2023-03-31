Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,080. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

