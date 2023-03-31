Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $636.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.92. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

