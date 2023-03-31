Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.98. 637,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,438. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

