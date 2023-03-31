Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. 210,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,200. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

