Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,024 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $97.65. 1,304,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

