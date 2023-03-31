Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in STERIS by 20.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,621. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.