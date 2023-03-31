Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.09. 228,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.08. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

