Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

