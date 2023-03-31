Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.