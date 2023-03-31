Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.06 and traded as high as C$11.10. Cascades shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 213,016 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -141.18%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

