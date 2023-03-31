Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 485,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

