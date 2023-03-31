Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

