Celo Dollar Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,725,422 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

