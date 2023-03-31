Celo Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $337.04 million and approximately $98.90 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,976,084 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

