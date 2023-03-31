Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.65

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.65 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 36.70 ($0.45). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45), with a volume of 25,953 shares traded.
Cenkos Securities Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.
About Cenkos Securities
Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.
