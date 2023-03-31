Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.33.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.72 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

