Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 977 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

