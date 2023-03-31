Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MetLife stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

