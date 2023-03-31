Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7 %

TTE stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.