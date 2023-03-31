Center For Asset Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.10.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CB. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

