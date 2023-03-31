Center For Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 875.55 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,789 shares of company stock worth $17,339,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

