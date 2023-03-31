Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

