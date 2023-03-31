Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given New GBX 110 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.83.

Centrica Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

