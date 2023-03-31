CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Set at C$4.50 by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.50 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

