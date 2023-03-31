Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Changebridge Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Changebridge Select Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Changebridge Select Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Changebridge Select Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Changebridge Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

