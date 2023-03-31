Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $102.10. Chase shares last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 12,167 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $971.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $426,405. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.